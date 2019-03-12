Sara Ali Khan reportedly chooses Kartik Aaryan over Vicky Kaushal, declines role in Udham Singh biopic

Bollywood's new entrant Sara Ali Khan has been in news for various reasons, predominantly for her performances in Kedarnath and Simmba. Post the success of her films, not much was revealed about her upcoming projects.

However, as per reports in Deccan Chronicle, Sara was offered a role in the biopic of Udham Singh, led by actor Vicky Kaushal. However, she reportedly turned down the offer as her schedule coincided with her next project, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The same report also suggests that Sara wants to do roles which would offer her more creative space and the role in Udham Singh biopic didn’t give her much opportunity to explore herself as an actor.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is based on freedom fighter Udham Singh who had assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab of British India to avenge the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sara and Kartik Aaryan are currently in Delhi shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2, and many pictures from the sets are going viral on social media.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 13:33:27 IST