Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh to recreate 1996 song 'Ladki Aankh Maare' in Rohit Shetty's Simmba

Ranveer Singh and debutante Sara Ali Khan are set to groove on a revamped version of the 1996 chartbuster 'Ladki Aankh Maare', reports Filmfare.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan will be making her Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite upcoming star Sushant Singh Rajput The long-delayed film is scheduled to release in November this year. Meanwhile, she is also shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh,which will release shortly after her first flick. The much-awaited movie which is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is said to be a based on Telugu film Temper.

The latest buzz is that Ranveer and Sara will shake a leg on a remix of 'Ladki Aankh Maare' from the 1996 drama Tere Mere Sapne starring Arshad Warsi, Chandrachur Singh, Priya Gill and Simran. The actors will recreate the magic of the song originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

In the movie, Ranveer plays the role of a cop Sangram Bhalerao, who goes by the name of Simmba. As a cop in a Rohit Shetty film, his character is already being compared to the wildly popular Bajirao Singham played by Ajay Devgn. However Rohit maintains that both the characters are very different.

The remix song is most likely to be based on Sara trying to woo Ranveer. Their fresh pair is joined by Sonu Sood in a lead negative role, who’s successful streak as the villain in cop movies began with the super hit Dabangg franchise.

The movie is set to release on 28 December, 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 17:35 PM