Sara Ali Khan poses alongside Supermodel Naomi Campbell at Cannes 2023
The actress joined A-listers like Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, and Elle Fanning on the red carpet before the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starrer Jeanne du Barry
Sara Ali Khan has graced the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival for the very first time and internet can’t stop raving about her regal royal look. The actress is in Cannes as a guest of the Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair, where she will be attending a gala celebration of global female artistes. While she makes headlines for her famous traditional looks at Cannes, her latest picture with Naomi Campbell from the after party of the opening ceremony, is doing rounds. The actress looks absolutely stunning in black and gold couture that she has opted for as she poses alongside supermodel.
The internet is obsessed with Sara Ali Khan making head turns in both the Cannes and the party the actress attended. The actress joined A-listers like Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, and Elle Fanning on the red carpet before the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starrer Jeanne du Barry which opened the 2023 edition of Cannes on Tuesday.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak.
Related Articles
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
How Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story reached the cinemas after court cases and controversies
Several petitions were first filed in Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. However, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that it was open for the petitioners to move the appropriate High Court having jurisdiction.
Kennedy Teaser: Anurag Kashyap's love for noir continues with Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone's thriller
The new looks of Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone from the movie have also surfaced recently and as seen on the wall of the Cannes Film Festival 2023, after being chosen for the screening in the "Midnight Screening" category at Cannes 2023.
Turkish pop singer Gulsen handed a 10-month suspended sentence over joke on religious schools
The singer-songwriter was briefly jailed last year for the joke she made during a concert, when she quipped that the “perversion” of one of her musicians came from attending a religious school.