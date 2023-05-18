Sara Ali Khan has graced the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival for the very first time and internet can’t stop raving about her regal royal look. The actress is in Cannes as a guest of the Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair, where she will be attending a gala celebration of global female artistes. While she makes headlines for her famous traditional looks at Cannes, her latest picture with Naomi Campbell from the after party of the opening ceremony, is doing rounds. The actress looks absolutely stunning in black and gold couture that she has opted for as she poses alongside supermodel.

The internet is obsessed with Sara Ali Khan making head turns in both the Cannes and the party the actress attended. The actress joined A-listers like Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, and Elle Fanning on the red carpet before the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starrer Jeanne du Barry which opened the 2023 edition of Cannes on Tuesday.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak.

