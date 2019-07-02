Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan wrap up filming for Imitiaz Ali's next in Himachal Pradesh
Sara Ali Khan took to social media and announced that the shooting for her yet-to-be-titled film with Kartik Aaryan has concluded. According to Mid-Day, Randeep Hooda is also part of the cast. The project is reportedly a sequel to Imitiaz's 2009 romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor.
The 66-day-long shoot began on 4 March in Delhi, then shifted to Udaipur and finally ended in Himachal Pradesh. Sara shared several photographs featuring her co-actor, director and the rest of the team. She wrote that working with Imitiaz was a dream come true and she appreciated his "warmth, patience and consideration."
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️ Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit ♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
The upcoming film is expected to hit cinemas on 14 February, 2020. It is presented by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment.
