Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan wrap up filming for Imitiaz Ali's next in Himachal Pradesh

Sara Ali Khan took to social media and announced that the shooting for her yet-to-be-titled film with Kartik Aaryan has concluded. According to Mid-Day, Randeep Hooda is also part of the cast. The project is reportedly a sequel to Imitiaz's 2009 romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor.

The 66-day-long shoot began on 4 March in Delhi, then shifted to Udaipur and finally ended in Himachal Pradesh. Sara shared several photographs featuring her co-actor, director and the rest of the team. She wrote that working with Imitiaz was a dream come true and she appreciated his "warmth, patience and consideration."

The upcoming film is expected to hit cinemas on 14 February, 2020. It is presented by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 12:50:53 IST