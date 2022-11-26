From being a fitness enthusiast to always keeping her best fashion foot forward, Sara Ali Khan has constantly been marking a tick to a checklist of being the finest actress in the industry, since her Bollywood debut. Apart from being a Hindi cinema junky, Sara is a big-time wanderlust. No, we aren’t saying that her social media timeline speaks miles about the same. However, her fans are extremely thankful to the internet, for keeping them updated about her progress. And continuing her globetrotting trajectory, the actress gave her fans a glance at her latest vacation picture. Wondering where exactly she is? Well, the water baby has once again pursued her love for beaches and landed herself amidst the scenic beauty of the ocean. But that’s not all. Fulfilling her travelling goals, Sara dropped a chic bikini-clad picture on her official Instagram, and we are in love with her wordplay caption, which perfectly reveals that she is a beauty with brains.

Looking like a sight to behold, the Kedarnath actress penned down a “clever” caption asking her fans and followers to not miss out on life. While sharing a beautiful picture, Sara wrote in the caption, “‘Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves.’”

In the picture, Sara, sporting a sizzling floral print bikini with a white long shrug atop it, can be seen sitting on a cycle. Standing amidst a picturesque view of blue water and sky, the actress can be seen striking almost a candid pose, as she soaks in the alluring view. The Love Aaj Kal actress kept her wet tresses open and completed her no-makeup look with matching flip-flops and sea shell necklace.

While Sara’s latest post went instantly viral, her aunt Saba Pataudi was among the first users to comment on it. Saif Ali Khan’s sister wrote, “Clever,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. Several users praised Sara’s wordplay in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Anand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also featured Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in prominent roles. Next Sara will be seen sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next. Not only this but Sara also has Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, wherein once again Sara will be sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal.

