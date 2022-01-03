'I chased this film. I'll be honest because cricket means a lot to me. I was training to be a cricketer for the country all my life. Here I was getting to mix two loves of mine,' says Saqib Saleem.

Saqib Saleem started off his journey with Yash Raj Films' teen rom-com Mujhse Fraandship Karoge, and has played some diverse characters since then. He is slowly breaking away from the mould of being cast as the boy-next-door in romantic comedies.

The 33-year-old showed audiences a different side of his personality in Kabir Khan's cricket film 83, in which he played the role of legendary cricketer Mohinder Amarnath. In a candid chat, Saqib Saleem talks about working on 83, his journey in Bollywood, if it is important to play the lead, and much more. Excerpts:

Did you audition for Mohinder Amarnath's role in the first place or were you considered for another role?

I met Kabir sir (director Kabir Khan), and I told him that I wanted to play Mohinder Amarnath. I had to audition for it by enacting a speech of his that took place at one of the press conferences he did. I was also auditioned for cricket; my cricketing skills also had to be tested. I only wanted to play Mohinder Amarnath.

What made you pursue 83? You were not even born when India won the cricket World Cup in 1983. What was that first thought while reading the script?

That I'm blessed to be part of this film.

I chased this film. I'll be honest because cricket means a lot to me. I was training to be a cricketer for the country all my life. Here I was getting to mix two loves of mine.

I couldn't have asked for anything better. I was asked to play Mohinder Amarnath who was instrumental in India winning the World Cup. For me, it was a yes from Day 1.

How did you prepare for the role? How difficult was it? You had an extensive training session with the winning squad. Must have been surreal right?

For me to play this character, I actually had to change a lot of things in me because I'm completely the opposite of Mohinder Amarnath. I'm not a calm human being. I'm not very focused. Playing Mohinder Amarnath has made me a better person. It has brought focus to my life. It has made me an easier and calmer person. I started with meditation and journal writing. I started clearing out the mess in my personal life. I went through a physical transformation by losing 14 kilos. The difficult part was imbibing his personality because Kabir sir was clear from day one that he doesn't want anybody mimicking cricketers that they were playing.

Did Amarnath give you any unusual tips?

I got about three weeks with him. I would ask him many questions each day. I would note them in my diary so that I could ask them to him later on. I asked him what was in his head when Michael Holding and Malcolm Marshall used to bowl at him at 150 clicks. He just looked at me, and with his trademark smile, he said, "Dimaag lagane lag jaata toh ball nikal jaati" (I would have missed the ball had I been in my head). I realised that he's all about process, investing in hard work and not thinking about the result, and then I was relieved that I got the thread to this character. I had to become that person whether it was on or off-camera. I tried to be that person, and that helped me.

How did it feel when he gave you his handkerchief?

It's the best moment of my life. I never had a more honest moment in my life because I wanted him to watch the film, and I was very nervous. I had seen the film, and I had loved it. But I was playing him, and the person that I was playing was seeing the film. I wanted his approval. I remember after the film, I went over to him. I had tears in my eyes. I looked at him and said, "I'm sorry if I was off the mark." He gave me his trademark smile, and he said, “Pagal ho gaya hain kya?” (Have you gone mad) He took his red handkerchief out, and placed it in my jacket pocket and said, “Aaj tune mujhe duss saal jawaan kar diya." (You've made me 10 years younger today). I cried like a baby. This is the biggest validation I could get. That was the most honest moment of my artistic career till now.

What was the most difficult scene for you in the film?

I don't know which scene is a difficult scene because it's an ensemble cast. In every scene, you have to be on point. We were practicing for almost a year. By the time we got onto the floor, I didn't feel much like Saqib Saleem. I felt like Mohinder Amarnath. I don't think playing my life would have been difficult. Every scene felt like a meeting a day of my life. Mohinder Amarnath is a man of very few words. I had to portray the emotional gravitas of the character, and the relationship he had with his father. There are many scenes in which I had to communicate through my eyes. Those were difficult because I had no lines.

How important is it for you as an actor to play the lead?

It's important for me to play an important part. My character should be contributing to the script. The actor in me should be challenged. I don't think of films as lead roles or supporting parts. Mohinder Amarnath is a hero in himself. I don't see him as the supporting part. He is the lead. He was instrumental in the World Cup victory.

How was it working with Ranveer Singh in 83?

Ranveer is the centre from which the film drew its energy. He's an absolute superstar, and he works like one. He became Kapil Dev, and it was a pleasure watching his brilliance unfold before the camera. He's a giving actor, and he inspires people around him to be better versions of themselves. Watching him up close was amazing, and I would love to work with him again.

Any BTS moments that we did not see in the film but have been special?

The whole final presentation ceremony. That feeling of standing in the balcony of Lord's was something else. The team lifting the World Cup trophy, and Mohinder Amarnath honoured as the man of the match — it was amazing. That has to be one of the most special moments of my life. Just being there at the mecca of cricket with the biggest cricketers around us giving us tips felt surreal. Spending time with Mohinder Amarnath and other cricketers has been very special for me. I have made memories for a lifetime.

Tell us something about the vibe of the set. Besides playing cricket for the camera, did you all have matches among yourselves on the sets after the shoot?

Yes, a lot of matches. The funniest thing happened. We were in Dharamshala, we were practicing for our parts. We went to the ground to practice but after a point, we were like, “Let's play a match.” Suddenly, as soon as the match started, we all left our characters. I became Saqib, Ranveer became Ranveer. We started fighting, we started shouting, we started cursing at each other. We realised that we have got to stop playing this match. If you play matches, you have to be your character, you can't go out of character. We would play cricket all the time. We would play cricket in the hotel parking, and even in our rooms. We would play cricket whenever it was possible. It didn't feel like we were actors doing a film, it felt like cricketers heading for the World Cup.

What are the craziest messages you have been getting in response to the film?

I am just overwhelmed. It feels like my debut. The kind of love that I've gotten for 83, I've never got in my life. It feels unreal to have so many congratulatory messages. I set myself down, and I think this is what I wanted. I'm just trying to soak it in, and I'm trying to enjoy it. I am trying to not let this get my head too much. I want to get back on set, and start creating again. The response has been really flattering. Like I said, I don't get satisfied easily so I'm ready to get back on set.

People messaged me about how my eyes were talking in the film. I never thought that anybody would say that. At the premiere of the film, Tisca Chopra told me this. Karan Johar sent me a lovely message about how charming I was in the film. I got a message from Jimmy Sheirgill, Suniel Shetty, Ramesh Taurani, Shanoo Sharma — these are the people I have loved. When they start reaching out, and saying such lovely things, it's overwhelming.

I am from New Delhi, and I had read about great things happening to actors in the newspapers. I never thought that it would happen to me! This is what I wanted, and it's what I got. I'm really enjoying this phase. Yesterday, as I was having lunch, a 60-year-old man came up to me and said that I was fabulous as Jimmy. He called me Jimmy. He didn't even know my name so for me, that's the biggest compliment to be known by the name of the role I've played.

From Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in 2011 to 83 in 2021. How has the decade-long journey been for you?

My journey has been great. Becoming an actor was an accident. I had never acted in front of the camera before my first film. I landed the film after an advertisement I did. I came to Mumbai because I loved it. I love the vibe of the city. I auditioned for my first film knowing full well that there are many auditioners who have faced the camera, unlike me. After that, I eased into the entertainment space, and it has been a decade of fun projects and collaborations with brilliant minds.

Have you learnt to deal with criticism?

I enjoy it until it's not personal. When it's about my craft and when it's about the films I do, when my performances are spoken about, I take that sportingly. I feel like people are really investing themselves by giving me some constructive criticism so that I better myself and I better my craft. I read every review and every comment. But then comes a point when I stop. I'll be like "Okay, now I need to focus on something else." Whatever criticism or love that I've got, I'll try and put that in one bag. I'll try and churn it, and bring out a new mix. Criticism makes me feel like people are paying attention to me.

Looking ahead, several Bollywood stars, including your sister Huma Qureshi, have made their international debut in recent times. Are you in talks for any international projects?

I want to work internationally for sure. Have I tried hard enough? I'll be honest, no. I haven't really put myself out there. I wouldn't mind auditioning for things that could take me there. Right now, I have not put a lot of thought into it.

What’s next?

Many wonderful projects coming up. There's a horror-comedy produced by RSVP, it's titled Kakuda. I've done an anthology with Amazon Prime, and its trailer will be out soon. I'll be on the second season of Crackdown. I've also turned producer. We've wrapped a film, Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. I hope to back films with stories worth telling, and be part of movies that excite me.

83 is playing in cinemas.