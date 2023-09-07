Sanya Malhotra shares a video from 'Dangal' days, says 'Manifested working with Shah Rukh Khan'
Sanya Malhotra, who has shared screen space in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, reveals in a filmy style with her latest video on ‘manifesting’ working with King Khan, and how that has finally come true. The Dangal actress posted a video on her Instagram feed with a background score featuring Mitwa song from SRK’s 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in the superstar’s signature style adding a twist of Shah Rukh’s dialogue from Om Shanti Om to it.
Sanya Malhotra captioned the post, “Itni shiddat se maine ye manifest kiya hai, ki har zarre ne ye fulfil karne ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.”
Looking at Sanya Malhotra haircut, the clip seems to be from the days of shooting for Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.
The clip is followed by a fun ‘The making’, showcasing a BTS account by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari acting as the cinematographer or director of photography (DOP) to capture Sanya’s imitation of SRK with open arms.
Uploaded a few hours ago, the post has amassed over 72,000 likes and counting.
Check out some of the comments below:
While Radhika Apte replied with a heart in the eyes emoji, Saiyami Kher dropped a red heart.
One user commented, “You are so brilliant in the film! Fully slaying!” “The only person who can beat Tom Holland in terms of manifestation..,” joked another user. “Cutie” remarked one of the accounts.
However, this is not the first time Sanya Malhotra has expressed excitement about working with Shah Rukh Khan. In an earlier interview with India Today, the Ludo star said that it certainly makes her feel special that people live their dreams through her. “It’s surreal that I am a part of the film that I have worked with SRK. How, why, what happened, yeh mujhe nahi pata (that I don’t know),” she further added.
About Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is helmed by Atlee under Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The film shows the Pathaan star in a dual role as SRK’s character hijacks a metro with a six-woman squad.
Lady Superstar Nayanthara is set to make her Bollywood debut in this film. The action thriller features Sanya Malhotra along with Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Priyamani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will appear in a cameo.
The film broke the record set forth by SRK’s earlier release Pathaan by selling 5.57 lakh tickets in three national chains on its opening day as compared to Pathaan’s 5.56 lakh record.
Work Front
Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Since then, she has appeared in films like Badhaai Ho, Pagglait, and Kathal among others.
