Sanju trailer: Spot Arshad Warsi's cameo in a still from Sanjay Dutt-starrer Munna Bhai MBBS

The trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming Sanju was released on 30 May. Soon, it went viral with more than 11 million views, making it the top trend on Google's streaming platform YouTube.

Ranbir Kapoor, in the role of Sanjay Dutt, has stunned everyone — with his appearance, voice modulation and mannerisms that starkly resemble Dutt's.

Sanju is one of the most awaited films of the year, owing to the fact that it revolves around one of the most controversial actors of Bollywood and his even more controversial life.

While director Rajkumar Hirani is known for his cinematic sensibilities, his attention to details is spot on. Apart from Ranbir, other actors in the film — Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma — look equally promising.

In midst of all these stars and the gritty trailer, many seem to have missed one more cameo. At 2.24 min, in the trailer video, Ranbir's Sanjay Dutt is seen along with actor Arshad Warsi in a still from the song 'M Bole Toh' from Hirani's 2003 hit film Munna Bhai MBBS. Although on looking closely, it can be seen that Ranbir has been photoshopped in place of Sanjay Dutt in the song, the tiny clip sure brings back memories.

In an interview with DNA, Warsi had spoken about Sanju and Hirani's filmmaking process. He had said, "Ranbir is brilliant. I have seen him in workshops. I know the script. Raju is a friend so, he tells me about it. I know what lengths these people, Raju has gone to make sure everything is right and the scenes...It is so beautiful, the scenes are so touchy… It is Raju! He works so hard on his films."

In Sanju, Hirani has created a curve of Dutt's life — from his early stardom; drug addiction; involvement with the underworld and then the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

Sanju is slated to release on 29 June.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 12:28 PM