Sanju song 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' is a celebration of hope while also depicting Dutt's battle with addiction

The latest song from the OST of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Sanju — 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' — is a celebration of hope, courage and family in times of darkness and adversity.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song depicts Sanjay Dutt's struggle with drug addiction and how his family and close friends stand by him.

Throughout the song, we see Ranbir Kapoor (as Dutt) making an effort to get rid of his obsession with drugs. He confesses to his dad (Sunil Dutt, played by Paresh Rawal) that he doesn't want to take drugs. And what follows is his tenure at rehab in the US where he is seen fighting his addiction. His strength and endurance come from the memories of his family, especially his mother Nargis (played by Manisha Koirala). And then, what we get to see is a changed Sanju — both physically and mentally —who also sees fame knocking at his door.

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly-awaited films of this year. The film promises to bring forth the tumultuous life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt like never before — throwing light on every stage of the actor. From his early stardom, addiction to drugs, scandalous affairs, loss of his mother, involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and then coming back clean and emerging as one of Bollywood's formidable actors — Hirani's film traverses through everything that got Sanju in the headlines, and even more.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanjay Dutt, Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal.

Sanju is slated to release on 29 June.

Watch the song here:



Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 11:58 AM