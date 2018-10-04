You are here:

Sanju, Newton, Gali Guleiyan nominated for Best Asian Film at 2018 Australian Academy awards

Indo-Asian News Service

Oct,04 2018 17:12:46 IST

Indian films Sanju, Newton and Gali Guleiyan have been nominated for the Best Asian Film Award at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA).

The Bollywood movies will be in contention with South Korea's 1987 When The Day Comes, The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful from Taiwan, China's Dying To Survive and Youth, Japanese film Shoplifters and Tombiruo from Malaysia.

The winner of the Best Asian Film Award will be determined by the 2018 Best Asian Film Grand Jury, led by Oscar and multiple AFI and AACTA Award-winning actor Russell Crowe, who returns as President.

Also returning as jurors are Indian actors Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and Australian film critic, producer and presenter Margaret Pomeranz AM.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 17:12 PM

tags: Anupam Khen , Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Gali Guleiyan , Newton , Russel Crowe , Sanju , Shabana Azmi

also see

Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Neha Dhupia attend special screening of Sui Dhaaga: Made in India

Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Neha Dhupia attend special screening of Sui Dhaaga: Made in India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to Rajkumar Hirani: Surprised how he became such a renowned director

Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to Rajkumar Hirani: Surprised how he became such a renowned director

Dilip Kumar reportedly being fed through nasal tube following return from hospital after two weeks

Dilip Kumar reportedly being fed through nasal tube following return from hospital after two weeks