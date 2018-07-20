Sanju new song 'Bhopu Baj Raha Hai' features Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal perform Tamma Tamma step

Makers of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, have released a new song from the film which was not a part of the theatrical cut of the blockbuster.

'Bhopu Baj Raha Hain,' a disco number, is an ode to Sanjay Dutt’s dance moves and features his most recognisable criss-cross 'Tamma Tamma Loge' step from his 1990 film Thanedar, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

Ranbir Kapoor has garnered praise for his portrayal of the controversial actor Sanjay Dutt in the Rajkumar Hirani biopic and can now be seen grooving to the peppy beats of 'Bhopu Baj Raha Hai' voiced by Nakash Aziz.

Along with him are Sanju actor Vicky Kaushal, popular for essaying the role of Dutt’s best friend Kamlesh and TV actress Karishma Tanna, who plays Kaushal's girlfriend in the film. Kaushal has won critical acclaim for his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's best friend in the biopic.

All three of them are seen shaking a leg to the Rohan-Rohan composition, penned by Shekhar Astitwa and Rohan Gokhale which did not make it into the movie.

Sanju has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box-office emerging as the biggest film of 2018 until now.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh among others. Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 16:13 PM