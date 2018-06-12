Sanju 'jail toilet' scene prompts activist to file CBFC complaint about 'unfair' representation of Indian prisons

Ever since the trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju released, fans have waxed eloquent over Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Dutt. It was also felt that serious research and factual accuracy had been invested in the making of this film.

However, not everyone seems to think this way. According to a report by NDTV, a complaint has been filed with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi against the film regarding the 'inaccurate portrayal of living conditions in Indian jails'.

The complainant's has objected to a particular scene in the trailer which shows the toilet in Dutt's prison cell flooding with fecal matter due to a block.

Activist Prithvi Mhaske objected to the scene and wrote a letter to Prasoon Joshi saying: "As per the information available, the government and jail authorities are taking good care of all the barracks of the jails. We've never heard of any such incidents anywhere. Earlier as well many movies were released based on gangsters' stories, wherein jails were shown — but never such an incident," as per the NDTV report.

"If there is no action taken by you then we are left with no option but to approach the honourable court to stay the release of the movie," Mhaske noted in his complaint.

Sanju revolves around the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and depicts its many highs and lows — including his infamous involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is slated to hit theatre screens on 29 June.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 19:01 PM