The curiosity around VADH is building up among the audience. After the launch of character posters of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, today the makers are here with yet another interesting poster featuring the lead couple, which has left us all guessing more about this thriller’s story.

Seen walking together down a path, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta have left us further intrigued about the act the innocent faces are about to put together in Vadh. As the tagline suggests “When Survival Is Punishment”, we are about to find out about the odds this couple will face in this story. All eyes are now on the trailer which will also be released today.

VADH is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions. It will release in cinemas on 9th December 2022!

It won’t be wrong to call 2022 to be one of the busiest years for both the veteran stars, who after entertaining the audiences with their multiple recent films, are also awaiting the release of a series of exciting projects. And of the many ones is Vadh.

On the work front, Sanjay Mishra this year entertained the audiences with his performances in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bachchhan Paandey, and Holy Cow, among others. Next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, Ravi Singh’s Hasal, and Ashok Yadav’s Ishq Chakallas among others.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta is currently riding high on the success of her recent Amitabh Bachchan starrers Goodbye and Uunchai. She will be seen in Viral Shah’s next, and Avishek Ghosh’s Ishq-e-Nadaan.

