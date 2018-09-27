Sanjay Kapoor to make his Kannada film debut with director Harsha's Seetharama Kalyana

Sanjay Kapoor had recently made his television debut with the serial Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara in 2017. New reports in the Mumbai Mirror state that the actor will soon be making his debut in the Kannada film industry with Seetharama Kalyana.

Seetharama Kalyana will also feature Nikhil Kumar and Rachitha Ram as leads and will be directed by Harsha.

“Harsha had seen some of my recent work and liked it. He approached me for an interesting role in Seetharama Kalyana and I thought why not, it opens up new avenues for me because I’ve never done any regional film. I am in the city for six days, film units in the South work at a fast pace,” said Kapoor who is shooting night shift in Bangalore.

Talking about the experience of speaking a language that he does not essentially understand, Sanjay said that it made him nostalgic as he would go back to his school days when he would mug up things. Praising the director Harsha, Kapoor added that he did not give the actor too many Kannada lines and so far the shooting was going smoothly.

Kapoor is also scheduled to shoot with niece Sonam Kapoor for Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor. Confirming the news, Sanjay said that he would join the rest of The Zoya Factor crew from 30 September after wrapping up his portions in Seetharama Kalyana.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 15:50 PM