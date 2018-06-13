Sanjay Dutt's Bollywood remake of Telugu hit Prasthanam get a new cast member in Crime Patrol host Anup Soni

Anup Soni, best known for hosting crime drama series Crime Patrol, has been cast in the Hindi remake of 2010 Telugu hit Prasthanam. The movie is being directed by Deva Katta, who directed the original film and has also helmed super hit Telugu films like Vennela and Autonagar Surya.

Prasthanam is the director’s first Bollywood film. The cast of the film also includes Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Ali Faisal and Amyra Dastur.

A source close to the developments revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “Anup plays a family member to Sanjay and the two will be filming crucial portions together mid-July onwards.”

This is Sanjay Dutt’s first project as a producer in over seven years and marks the revival of his home banner. The yet untitled film went on floor on 1 June, 2018 to commemorate Dutt’s mother, Nargis’ 89th birth anniversary.

The original film was a huge commercial and critical success and won three Filmfare awards in the South and starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, and Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles. The film is a political thriller written by Deva Katta.

Sanjay Dutt tweeted photographs from the first day of the shoot to turn up the excitement.

