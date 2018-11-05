Sanjay Dutt to make a cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker's Toolsidas Junior, starring Rajiv Kapoor

Sanjay Dutt has joined the cast of Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming film, Toolsidas Junior, which will mark the return of Rajiv Kapoor to films after a gap of 28 years. Dutt will appear as a snooker coach in a cameo role, according to a report by the Mumbai Mirror.

"It’s a father-son story with Sanjay in a cameo. He plays a snooker coach who is training the son played by Varun Buddhadev and has already started shooting. He loved the role and immediately agreed to be a part of the film," a source close to the development told the publication. Gowariker's spokesperson reportedly confirmed the news as well. Kapoor has started filming his Mumbai schedule and Dutt will soon begin his two-week leg soon.

The film will reportedly be helmed by Mridul, who co-wrote and co-directed 2005's Missed Call, which represented India at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 and is in Films Division’s honour list of 'Best of Indian Cinema'.

Kapoor, who was last seen in Zimmedaar, debuted in Bollywood with Rajiv Mehra's 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum and then played the lead role in his father Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. He also produced his brother Randhir's Henna the same year and in 1996, made his directorial debut with Prem Granth, starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

