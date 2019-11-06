Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to reunite six years after Lage Raho Munnabhai for Sajid-Farhad's film

Ever since the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a film based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life, fans and audiences have been eagerly waiting for a Munna Bhai reunion, which saw the iconic duo of Munna (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi).

Even though there has been little progress on a third film in the popular franchise, Arshad has recently confirmed the news that Sanjay and he are scheduled to reunite for a Sajid-Farhad film soon.

"The film is likely to go on floor by March-April next year. We’ll probably head to Budapest for the first schedule of the film. Sanju plays the role of a blind don, and I am his eyes. The challenge is that nobody can know that he is blind, and I cannot tell anyone that he is blind. I am actually directing him throughout the film. It’s quite a fun script," says Arshad.

The report also adds details regarding the third Munna Bhai film. Divulging details about the project, Arshad said he was not sure whether the script was fully ready. However, he did add the filming of the project was about to begin by the end of the year, and the script is being developed.

Arshad will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla.

Check out posts on Pagalpanti

View this post on Instagram Ready for the #Pagalpanti A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi) on Oct 24, 2019 at 1:55am PDT

The film is slated to release on 22 November, and will clash with Seema Pahwa's directorial debut Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi and Vardhan Puri's acting debut Yeh Saali Aashiqui.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 11:15:43 IST