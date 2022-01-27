Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are all set to join hands for a comedy film; details inside
'Both Sanjay and Suniel will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi whereas the details of Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaaved Jaaferi’s characters have been kept under wraps for now,” revealed a source close to the development.
Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are all set to join hands for a comedy film. The film is supposed to be directed by Samir Karnik who had directed Yamla Pagla Deewana. As per the sources, "Samir Karnik’s next will feature Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaveed Jaaferi in lead."
“It’s an out-and-out comedy set in North India. Both Sanjay and Suniel will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi whereas the details of Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaaved Jaaferi’s characters have been kept under wraps for now,” revealed a source close to the development.
We have seen Dutt perform different genres and acing it. His look as Adheera made a stir and fans are eagerly waiting for the Pan India movie.
Dutt will be next seen in Prithviraj along with Akshay Kumar, he is also playing the character of Adheera in K.G.F: Chapter 2. The actor is also doing a film with Ashutosh Gowariker titled Toolsidas Junior.
