Sandra Bullock's Ocean's 8 tops North American box-office, rakes in $41.5 million over the weekend

The star studded all-female instalment of the heist franchise Ocean’s 8 has made a solid North American debut, beating the previous George Clooney led Ocean’s trilogy with an impressive $41.5 million in North American box-office collections, and another $12.2 million globally, as reported by Variety.

“We exceeded our expectations. There’s always been a lack of movies [female-led projects]. I’m glad audiences enjoyed it as much as we did,” said Jeff Goldstein, head of domestic distribution Warner Bros, who have co-produced the film with Village Roadshow Pictures.

Ocean’s 8 is an all-female star cast led spin-off of the popular George Clooney and Brad Pitt starring franchise Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, released between 2001 to 2007. Each of these had opened in the range of $36 million and $39 million, which when adjusted for inflation accounts to $48 million and $61 million, as reported by Variety.

The Sandra Bullock starring Ocean’s 8 has not just matched up to the predecessors, but looks poised to do better business than the original trilogy. The movie has attracted 69% female audience members, with 69% of them being over the age of 25, a key demographic which is wanting for more relevant Hollywood content.

The movie also bolsters Sandra Bullock’s position as a highly profitable leading Hollywood lady, with Gravity, Minions, and now Ocean’s 8 performing to box-office success.

She is supported by equally successful female co-stars Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 14:39 PM