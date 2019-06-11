Sandra Bullock teams up with Amazon for series based loosely around actress' college life

Sandra Bullock has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for a series that will revolve around a young woman in search of her identity. It is described as a musical dramedy and will be set in the 1980s. The show is loosely based on Bullock’s own experiences as a college student, looking for love and a community.

The idea was born from conversations Bullock had with director Akiva Goldsman. The show will rely heavily on dance and music, exploring drag culture, encouraging conversation around mental health, and highlighting the AIDS epidemic. The music of the show will include ‘80s pop, gospel and operatic tunes.

The series’ executive producers are Bullock, Goldsman and singer-songwriter John Legend. Bullock has previously been executive producer of the ABC sitcom George Lopez and her Netflix starrer Bird Box.

Legend’s Get Lifted Film Company will develop the show and curate the music. KC Perry, of The Originals and the TNT pilot Constance, in another executive producer who will also write the script. Marja Lweis-Ryan, who is running Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q, will act as consulting producer. Other executive producers are Mike Jackson and Greg Lessans.

The show is set to be an Amazon Prime Video Original, joining a line-up which also includes The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Bosch, Carnival Row, Hanna and Homecoming.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 10:52:25 IST

