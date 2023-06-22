Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman

Director: Ali Selim

Language: English

Secret Invasion is not a kid’s play, so the makers should have given importance to make it an intelligent and engaging watch which they didn’t. When you are talking about politics and identity, all the viewers wanted was some sharp thinking. You can’t just expect the audience to feel happy seeing Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the greatest and the oldest of the Marvel Universe. Set in Moscow, for me Secret Invasion is a mediocre show done in a hurry.

The center of attraction of the series is Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the non-super powered aged, but powerful and hulky man among Marvel’s mutants and demigods. He’s back, after a hiatus spent working from home in space, because a sizable splinter group of Skrulls — the wandering, shape-shifting aliens Fury promised to find a new planet in 2019’s Captain Marvel. They were tired of waiting and wanted to capture earth. In the Secret Invasion we see Fury rejoins his old partner Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and his peace loving Skrull buddy Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

As for me, the only high point of Secret Invasion was to see Samuel L Jackson return as present-day Nick Fury, who is called back from his recuperating stint at Saber to deal with growing unrest created by the Skrulls.

But will the show pick up? Well, we really don’t know because Disney sent critics only two episodes of the new Marvel series. One needs to be a real Marvel fan to hold on to the interest of the show. Secret Invasion focuses on the Skrulls, the shape-shifting alien race which we last saw in 2019’s Captain Marvel. The faction is led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and includes Talos’ daughter G’iah (Emilia Clarke).

