With Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj shows being cancelled, easy to say Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerges the big winner at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan truly proved to be a saviour at the box office, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 went on to collect big bucks at the box office. A record breaking opening weekend post pandemic followed by massive business in India and internationally as well, the movie is set out for something big.

The unparalleled success of the horror-comedy is testimony of Kartik’s talent, his bankability as a superstar and unmatched popularity with the masses across the country.

While the industry had initially pinned its hopes on previous big-ticket entertainers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi headlined by Alia Bhatt and Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh, it was Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that ultimately saved the day and continues to thrive at the box office.

From registering the biggest first day opening for a Bollywood film post pandemic, the Kartik starrer seems to be going stronger than other releases even in its third week as it has crossed 200 crore worldwide and is inching towards the 175 crore mark in India.

The film also elbowed out competition from the recent Yash Raj Film release Prithviraj headlined by Akshay Kumar. In fact owing to low occupancy for Prithviraj, several of their shows were cancelled, boosting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ever further!

This makes Kartik’s film an undefeated champion despite major competition from big studios and industry heavyweights.

If the achievement of the film has proved anything, it’s that Kartik Aaryan who was always among the most successful millennial actors is now well on his way to the ultimate top league in the Hindi film industry.

