Actress Sameera Reddy, who featured in films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Musafir and others, has been garnering popularity and praises for her amazing videos on social media. She is one of the stars, who is real, candid and never shies away to talk about her flaws and imperfections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

In one of the latest episodes of podcast series #Limitless, Sameera made an unusual revelation. “It is years of conditioning — it is ads and magazines, and of course, actresses who come and say, ‘We just wake up in the morning, we just look like this’. Being slim, being fair, being the ‘perfect size’, light eyes, wearing coloured lenses, everything is a marketed package. It is being sold at every level; I have to say, I have been a part of it. I have done it myself for years, being a part of the industry where I never told anybody that I was pleasantly-plump as a teen,” said the Race actress.

She also revealed that she weighed 102 kg and added, “I had many moments of meltdowns. I [had] told my PR agency I would like to talk about this, and they said ‘no’.” After giving birth to two children, she cried in front of the mirror wondering what happened to her body. “I still have moments of doubt and self-loathing. Every day, it is a work-in-progress,” said Sameera.

One Two Three star also said that she wants to change the narrative for the sake of her daughter. “My daughter Nyra is three years old, and I remember being young and being told that I was not fair enough. I was plump, and I actually grew tall really fast. One aunty told my mother, ‘Iski knee surgery karwa do‘ (Get her knees operated on to reduce her height).”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.