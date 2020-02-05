Same name, different guy! Air India cancels Boston resident Kunal Kamra's ticket following comedian's ban

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's episode with Arnab Goswami, and the subsequent ban from several airlines has left people shocked, and those named the same stranded.

This Kunal in question is a resident of Boston, who is currently in India to visit family. However, he had to go through a rather 'unpleasant experience' at the Jaipur airport, all because of his name. On Monday, Kunal had a flight from Jaipur to Mumbai with Air India. But Air India is also one of the airlines that have banned his more famous namesake.

When Kunal reached the check-in counter, the officials informed him his PNR had been cancelled, reports India Today. When he inquired about it, the staff told him his name is blacklisted on the system. The incident left Kunal confused though he was aware about the recent incident with the comedian. Hence, now he had to prove that he is in fact a different Kunal Kamra.

While talking to India Today about the ordeal, Kunal says the ground crew of Air India was very helpful yet it was an unpleasant experience. He says, "Luckily, I had ample time before the flight so everything was sorted out. They were able to issue me another ticket but what was most annoying for me was that the burden of proof was on me."

Kunal further adds it took two different identity cards to prove he is a different person. He explains he was first cleared by the Air India crew, who issued him a new ticket based on his Aadhar card. However he had a tough time facing the security who 'wasn't convinced' with his Indian IDs. Kunal had to show his American ID in order to assure the security.

Comedian Kunal Kamra also took to Twitter to share the story, and termed it as 'collateral damage'

Meanwhile, Indigo has suspended the comedian from flying with it for a period of six months whileAir India banned him until further notice. Kunal (yes, the OG) allegedly heckled Goswami, the editor of Republic TV, on Indigo's Mumbai-Lucknow (6E5317) flight last week. The other airline to follow suit were GoAir and SpiceJet.

