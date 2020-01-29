You are here:

After travel ban by Air India, Kunal Kamra recounts how he insisted on paying excess luggage fine because 'airline's in debt'

After Kunal Kamra was suspended from flying by the airlines IndiGo and Air India, the stand-up comedian has taken to Twitter to respond to being banned by the latter. Kamra had allegedly accosted journalist Arnab Goswami, who was also on board with him.

In a hilarious account, Kamra narrated an incident where he insisted on paying the fine for carrying excess luggage on an Air India flight, stating that their airline is currently in debt. He added, "I waited till he could figure how to take my money."

I had 4kgs excess luggage once, your card machine wasn’t working & I didn’t have cash... He said “Jane do sir” I said “Nahi, aapki airline debt main hai, Main paise de ke jaunga.” I waited till he could figure how to take my money. Acha Sila diya tune mere pyaar ka... https://t.co/lLcLAhvFTR — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with it for a period of six months while, Air India banned him until further notice. Kamra allegedly heckled Goswami, the editor of Republic TV, on IndiGo's Mumbai-Lucknow (6E5317) flight on Tuesday.

His act, however, gained support from many Twitterati, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who, referring to Goswami, said that "it was time someone gave him a taste of his own medicine."

In a video clip posted by Kamra on Twitter, the stand-up comedian can be heard demanding a reply from Goswami, asking him if he is a "coward or a journalist or a nationalist". However, Goswami did not reply to Kamra.

I did this for my hero... I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Soon after sharing the video, Kamra also released a statement explaining what took place on the flight on his Twitter handle and said that he had apologised to all crew members, pilots. "I apologise to all passengers except one," the statement said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)



Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 09:51:43 IST