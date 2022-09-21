At the time when multiple reports surfaced about the health condition of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu suggesting that the actress has taken a brief break from her work to get treated, the same has been refuted by the actress’ team. This came after reports of Samantha’s health condition started to surface over the past few weeks, leaving her fans extremely worried about her condition. While the actress also continues to remain absent from social media, she has also been keeping a low profile and is not much seen making public appearances. Following these, while fans initially thought she might be busy with her work, a delay in any activity from her side gave air to rumours that the actress has taken a break from work due to her health condition and has travelled to a ‘secret country’ to get treated.

However, with such speculations making rounds, the actress’ team has decided to shut off the rumours by reacting to the claims. As reported by The Indian Express, Samantha’s manager Mahendra has denied all the rumours and said that ‘Sam is fine’. Calling it all a “gossip”, he refrained from divulging any further details about her international trip.

While this can be a relief for her fans, many still wonder about the reason behind her prolonged absence.

It is pertinent to note that many speculated that the actress is again suffering from a kind of skin disorder called Polymorphous Light Eruption that occurs due to sun exposure and for her treatment, she recently went to the US. Reportedly, she suffered from the same condition back in 2012 and 2017 but had not let it affect her life or work. Earlier, while taking to Twitter, Samantha without disclosing details of her condition had said that repetitive infections have been taking her aback.

Samantha’s busy schedule

On the work front, the Oo Antava actress is quite busy with a lot of films in the pipeline. While she awaits the release of her first pan-India film Yashoda in the coming days, the teaser of the same has already been released.

On the other hand, she will also be seen opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda in the film, Kushi, slated for a Christmas release. Also, the actress is prepping up for her Bollywood debut.

