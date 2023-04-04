Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been hogging headlines over her personal and professional developments, denied commenting on the alleged relationship between her former husband Naga Chaitanya and actor Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo sparked dating rumours earlier this year following which media reports suggest that Samantha made a remark on her ex-husband’s purported relationship. However, The Family Man actress has now cleared the air and confirmed that she never said anything like that. Taking to Twitter, she shared a report and said, “I never said this!!”

Have a look at the tweet posted by Samantha here:

As per rumours, Samantha had claimed that she was not bothered about who was in a relationship with whom. The hearsay statement further read, “I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not value love will be left in tears, regardless of how many people they date.” According to rumours, she had further said that ‘at least that girl should be happy’.

Samantha, who has had a successful career, has been going through turbulent few years on the personal front. The actress’ four-year-long marriage with Naga came to an end in 2021.

Recently, Naga and Sobhita enjoyed a special dinner together at Jamavar in London. A chef from a London restaurant posted a photo of the pair on Instagram, where the actor could be seen grinning for the camera while Sobhita was captured in the background. The photo quickly went viral, but later went unavailable. None of the actors has publicly admitted that they are dating.

In an interview with Miss Malini for the promotion of her film Shaakuntalam, Samantha shared that she tried her best in her marriage but it didn’t work out. She went on to add that when she was offered a role in the song “Oo Antava”, she was going through the separation with her husband. She further said that she decided to take the role anyway because she didn’t want to hide. She stated that she didn’t do anything wrong and didn’t want to feel guilty. The actress further added that she didn’t want to disappear until people stopped saying mean things about her.

