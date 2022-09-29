The highly-anticipated film Shaakuntalam based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ which was set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada on 4th November this year, will now have a new release date.

The audience have showered the film with immense love and the makers want to take the mythological drama to the next level. To ensure a bigger and enthralling experience in the world of ‘Shaakuntalam ’ the makers will now be releasing the film in 3D. The makers will complete the 3D version of the film and will soon announce the new release date.

The story of Shaakuntalam portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan. The film also has an extremely accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr. M.Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Another added attraction to the starcast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and Written & Directed by Gunasekhar, the film will release in 3D soon.

The film was earlier slated to release on November 4. November 4 will also see the nation-wide release of two other films, one is Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Phone Bhoot, and the other is Kuttey, which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra.

