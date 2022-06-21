According to a report, Naga Chaitanya is currently dating model-turned-actress Sobhita Dhulipala for the past few weeks.

Popular south actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to a news report that claimed that Naga Chaitanya fans bashing the Shaakuntalam actress for planting fake stories of her ex-husband dating Shobhita Dhulipala. Quoting the tweet of a news portal, Samantha urged fans and gossip columns to 'grow up and 'move on' as she wrote, "Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by a girl! Grow up, guys... The parties involved have clearly moved on... you should move on too! Concentrate on your work… on your families... move on."

Last year, Samantha released a statement responding to false rumours against her in media, which read, "They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

In October 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya shared a joint statement to announce their separation. The note read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

