Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back with . The directorial duo which last year took Samantha’s career to another level with The Family Man 2 on Amazon Prime, is all set to star in Raj and DK’s Indian spin off of Anthony & Joe Russo’s series Citadel again on Amazon. Samantha was spotted in Mumbai this week posing happily for shutterbugs with Varun Dhawan.

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and the distinguished Stanley Tucci lead the cast for the global version of the series, Varun Dhawan and Samantha are finalized for the Indian spinoff of Citadel which will be directed by Raj and DK whose The Family Man franchise has re-defined the OTT space in India. Raj and DK are currently helming a series for Amazon featuring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. They will be shooting the Indian spinoff of Citadel as soon as they complete the Sethupathi-Shahid series entitled Fakes. The title is still under wraps.

In the meanwhile, all the seven episodes of the international version of Citadel with Priyanka and Richard Madden which will air from 17 March 2022, has been shot in London. Curiosity about Priyanka’s character is humongous. All that is known at the moment is that she plays a spy, and that too is an unverified rumour. Also, for those desi Bollywood fans hoping to see Varun and Priyanka together in Citadel there is bad news. The two Bollywood stars have no scenes together as Varun will only be part of the Indian spinoff of the series with Samantha.