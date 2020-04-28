You are here:

Samantha Akkineni celebrates birthday at home with husband Naga Chaitanya during nationwide lockdown

Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni celebrated her birthday with her family during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures of her birthday celebrations at home.

In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen praying, while another shows Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya smiling while clicking a selfie. She shared a photo of her dog too. The actor made this birthday special for Samantha by baking her a cake at home.

While sharing the pictures, she also posted a video of her husband preparing a cake.

The couple got married in a lavish three-day affair in Goa on 6 October, 2017. They had met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and then got engaged in January 2017. Samantha and Chaitanya have also done some other movies together, which include Majili, Manam and Thrayam.

Samantha has worked with several top directors and actors like SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun.

She was last seen in Jaanu, a remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's Tamil romantic drama 96. The actress will soon share screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 12:28:23 IST