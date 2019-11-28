The Family Man: Season 2 of Raj and DK's Amazon Prime Video series, starring Manoj Bajpayee, goes on floors

The second season of Amazon Prime Video spy thriller series, The Family Man, has gone on floors. Created by Raj and DK, the duo behind Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone and Stree, the show will see Manoj Bajpayee reprise his role as intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari. Samantha Akkineni, known for her roles in Oh! Baby and Majili, has been roped in for the second instalment. The Family Man Season 2 will mark her digital debut.

Other cast members include Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

Here is the announcement video

right now srikant is on a vacation with suchi and kids but we promise he will be back soon! #TheFamilyMan2 #NowFilming@BajpayeeManoj @SrikantTFM @rajndk pic.twitter.com/PyhjCkghTm — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 28, 2019

Raj and DK in a statement said, "The Family Man has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! While we hoped that audiences would like and relate to the show, what has truly overwhelmed us is the magnitude of love we received within days of the release. Our pan-Indian cast has also been getting amazing appreciation from audiences across the country. We are thrilled that the quality of content and performances are truly breaking down preexisting walls within various film industries in India. We are delighted to announce that together with Amazon Prime Video, we are coming back with a new season that promises more edge-of-the-seat drama and thrill – the plot will thicken!"

Akkineni said that the character she will play on The Family Man Season 2 is "diametrically different" from anything she has worked in.

Amazon Prime Video is yet to announce the show's plot details and premiere date.

