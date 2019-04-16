Sam Raimi to produce untitled 'bride horror-thriller' from Hell Fest writer Blair Butler

An untitled bride horror thriller written by Blair Butler (the writer behind slasher film Hell Fest) has been picked up by Screen Gems, found The Hollywood Reporter. Sam Raimi, along with Emile Gladstone (The Curse of La Llorona) and Robert Tapert, will serve as producers.

THR writes that plot details of the upcoming project have been kept under wraps but it will follow "a young woman who is invited to a lavish destination wedding, unaware of the horrors that await."

Raimi and Tapert's Ghost House Pictures has been behind many popular films like Don’t Breathe, Drag Me to Hell and Evil Dead. Raimi has also directed the original Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire, as well as the 2013 Disney fantasy film, Oz the Great and Powerful. His other projects include Paramount's Crawl, a film about a hurricane directed by Alexandre Aja with Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper (The Green Mile, The Kennedys) onboard, reported Bloody Disgusting in July 2018.

Besides Hell Fest, Butler has written for the television show Attack of the Show! and another thriller titled Polaroid. She is also working with Bad Robot and Paramount on a possession film The Steps, which will be directed by Stefan Grube, editor of 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 19:55:43 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.