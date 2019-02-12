The Curse of La Llorona trailer: Linda Cardellini and her children become the target of a demonic spirit

The Curse of La Llorona is an American supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves and written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. The film is based on a Hispanic legend about an unfortunate woman who lost her children and now roams about crying as a tormented soul. The spirit, also known as the Weeping Woman, is said to bring misfortune and often death to the ones she encounters.

According to the film's official synopsis, "La Llorona creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own. As the centuries have passed, her desire has grown more voracious…and her methods more terrifying."

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Anna Garcia, a social worker (played by Linda Cardellini), and her kids become the target of the demonic spirit, despite being warned by a troubled mother. As her tortures increase, the family's only hope to get out of the deadly curse is a priest (Raymond Cruz), who practices mysticism.

The Curse of La Llorona also stars Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen and Roman Christou.

The film, produced by Aquaman director James Wan, will release in cinemas on 3 May.

Watch the trailer here.



