You are here:

Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy join cast of BBC's Peaky Blinders season 5, also starring Cilian Murphy

London: Actors Sam Claflin and Anya Taylor-Joy have joined the cast of fifth season of hit BBC One series Peaky Blinders.

The two actors join Cilian Murphy, who is reprising his role of mob boss Thomas Shelby in the fifth season of the Steven Knight-created show.

"From Steven Knight's writing to the consistently brilliant production, I couldn't feel more privileged to be invited to join this iconic show," Claflin said in a statement by BBC.

The 32-year-old actor is best known for Hunger Games franchise and films such as Adrift, Me Before You and The Nightingale, among others.

Anya Taylor-Joy said, "I could not possibly be more excited to be joining such a talented group of people. I can't wait to get in and play this character."

Also joining the Peaky Blinders are actors Brian Gleeson, Neil Maskell, Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis and Emmett J Scanlan.

The season five, to be directed by Anthony Byrne, will see the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere.

When Tommy Shelby MP (Murphy) is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family's future but that of the entire nation, read the official synopsis.

In addition to Murphy, returning cast members include Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O'Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, and Jack Rowan.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 14:13 PM