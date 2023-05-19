Salman Rushdie attends PEN America gala, first in-person appearance since stabbing
Last August, Rushdie was appearing at the Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retreat center in western New York, when he was assaulted by a young man dressed in black and carrying a knife.
Salman Rushdie has made his first in-person public appearance since being stabbed repeatedly and hospitalized nine months ago. The author was in attendance Thursday night for the annual gala of PEN America, the literary and free expression organization for which he once served as president.
“I feel great,” said Rushdie, wearing a dark collarless jacket and matching pants. “I have a long association with PEN America and I’m just happy to be amongst writers and book people.”
Rushdie, 75, attended the gala, where hundreds of writers and other PEN members gathered for the dinner benefit.
Related Articles
“Saturday Night Live” founder Lorne Michaels and Iranian dissident Narges Mohammadi were among those scheduled to be honored.
Last August, Rushdie was appearing at the Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retreat center in western New York, when he was assaulted by a young man dressed in black and carrying a knife. Rushdie sustained multiple wounds, leaving him blind in his right eye and struggling to write.
The alleged assailant, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder.
Rushdie was in hiding for years after Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa in 1989 calling for his death because of the alleged blasphemy of the novel “The Satanic Verses,” but he had long moved about freely before the attack in August.
He has since granted few interviews and otherwise communicated through his Twitter account and prepared remarks. Earlier this week, he delivered a video message to the British Book Awards, where he was given a Freedom to Publish prize. ___ This story has been corrected to show that Rushdie’s novel is “The Satanic Verses,” not “The Satanic Verse.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
5 contemporary fashion looks of Shefali Shah that will give you fashion goals
Like her interesting and distinct choices in the acting department, Shefali often wins brownie points from the fashion critics for pulling off impressive stylish avatars effortlessly!
Taapsee Pannu's Remarkable Journey: Shatters Barriers, Becomes Role Model for Fitness and Body Positivity
She wrote, "I always saw super bodies on big athletic wear brand billboards and wondered if that’s really possible for someone like me to achieve that kind of body when that’s not the whole and soul of my work. "
Shri Ram Bhadracharyaji applauds the Adipurush trailer
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair Retrophiles and by Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, will be released globally on 16th June 2023