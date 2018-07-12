Salman Khan's next production The Notebook, featuring debutant Zaheer Iqbal, to begin shoot in September

Salman Khan had recently announced that he would be launching Zaheer Iqbal in a film produced under his banner. Zaheer is Salman's childhood friend Iqbal's son. With Twitterati's growing curiosity on the project, a report in Mumbai Mirror learnt that the upcoming film will be titled The Notebook.

It is set to go on the floors by the first week of September in Kashmir. Director Nitin Kakkar is currently on a recce in the Kashmir valley where the entirety of the film will be shot. The crew have decided on a two-month schedule for the shoot.

Salman had earlier shot portions of a song for Race 3 in Sonmarg before heading for Ladakh.

As per the same reports, a source close to the project has revealed that the film has two producers on board. Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde are set to produce the love story for which Zaheer is undergoing rigorous training in action, dance as well as building a physique. “He is a good dancer and the shoot is most likely to start with a song sequence. A new face will be launched opposite Zaheer but the team is keeping her under wraps at the moment,” added the source.

Salman is reportedly supervising Zaheer's training personally for the last few months. He apparently refers to Zaheer as 'Zahero' in an affectionate manner. “Salman saw him at his sister’s wedding function and was impressed with his stage performance and immediately decided to launch him,” adds the source.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 10:38 AM