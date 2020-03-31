You are here:

Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away aged 38; actor mourns loss on social media

FP Trending

Mar 31, 2020 12:31:33 IST

Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Monday. He was 38.

The actor took to his Instagram to mourn the demise of Abdullah. Salman posted an image with Abdullah and captioned it “will always love you...”

Check out the post


View this post on Instagram

Will always love you...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

In June last year, Salman Khan had shared a video featuring Abdullah. In the clip, the Dabangg 3 actor could be seen lifting his nephew. "I am @beingstrongindia and he is @realstrong.in @aaba81 (sic)," read the caption.

Check out the post

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I am @beingstrongindia and he is @realstrong.in @aaba81 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Salman and Abdullah often posted images of them together on social media.

Check out the post

View this post on Instagram

He is Being Strong @beingstrongindia and I am Real Strong @realstrong.in .... Basically STRONG RUNS IN OUR BLOOD.. BEING HO YA REAL "STRONG" TOU APNA HE HAY BOSSS..... AUR STRONGEST OF ALL KHAN SAB BHI APNEY @beingsalmankhan !!!!! . . . #REALSTRONG #wearpride #inhonourofrealheroes #activewear #beingstrong #armyinspired #sports #BeingRealStrong #fashion #madeinindia #warrior #patriots #strength #courage #honour #nevergiveup #ironwill #bodybuilding #hustle #sweat #grind #pump #weekend #oldschool #thisishowweroll #cantstopwontstop #builtforwar #bigguy #TheOnlyPrime

A post shared by Abdullah Khan (@aaba81) on

A number of celebrities took to the comment section of Salman’s post to express their grief over the death. Actress Daisy Shah, who has acted with Salman in Race 3 and Jai Ho, mourned the loss of Abdullah.

Check out the post

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Will always love you my bestie... #restinpeace ❤️ A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy) on

Actress Bina Kak, who has shared the screen with Salman in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and God Tussi Great Ho, too remembered Salman's nephew reminiscing that he always addressed her as "Maa/ Amma."

View this post on Instagram

R.I.P Abdullah ,fondly called Abba ..who Always addressed me as Ma /Amma..walking away from our lives ..Stay blessed and smiling where ever you are ..

A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on

Actress Akanksha Puri wrote, “still can’t believe he is no more ☹️ #gonetoosoon.” Mahie Vij and Rashmi Desai also posted their condolences.

Salman and his family have moved to their Panvel farmhouse to go into isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The family celebrated Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's son Ahil Sharma's 4th birthday at the farmhouse itself.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 12:32:25 IST

tags: Abdullah Khan , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , coronavirus , Mumbai , Salman Khan , Salman Khan nephew

also see

Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan moves to Panvel farmhouse to practice social distancing

Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan moves to Panvel farmhouse to practice social distancing

Salman Khan reportedly begins post-production work on Radhe from home amid coronavirus lockdown

Salman Khan reportedly begins post-production work on Radhe from home amid coronavirus lockdown

Salman Khan appeals to citizens to observe social distancing in times of coronavirus pandemic: 'This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter'

Salman Khan appeals to citizens to observe social distancing in times of coronavirus pandemic: 'This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter'