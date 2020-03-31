You are here:

Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away aged 38; actor mourns loss on social media

Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Monday. He was 38.

The actor took to his Instagram to mourn the demise of Abdullah. Salman posted an image with Abdullah and captioned it “will always love you...”

View this post on Instagram Will always love you... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

In June last year, Salman Khan had shared a video featuring Abdullah. In the clip, the Dabangg 3 actor could be seen lifting his nephew. "I am @beingstrongindia and he is @realstrong.in @aaba81 (sic)," read the caption.

View this post on Instagram I am @beingstrongindia and he is @realstrong.in @aaba81 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 21, 2019 at 8:32am PDT

Salman and Abdullah often posted images of them together on social media.

View this post on Instagram

He is Being Strong @beingstrongindia and I am Real Strong @realstrong.in .... Basically STRONG RUNS IN OUR BLOOD.. BEING HO YA REAL "STRONG" TOU APNA HE HAY BOSSS..... AUR STRONGEST OF ALL KHAN SAB BHI APNEY @beingsalmankhan !!!!! . . . #REALSTRONG #wearpride #inhonourofrealheroes #activewear #beingstrong #armyinspired #sports #BeingRealStrong #fashion #madeinindia #warrior #patriots #strength #courage #honour #nevergiveup #ironwill #bodybuilding #hustle #sweat #grind #pump #weekend #oldschool #thisishowweroll #cantstopwontstop #builtforwar #bigguy #TheOnlyPrime

A post shared by Abdullah Khan (@aaba81) on Jan 18, 2020 at 3:22am PST

A number of celebrities took to the comment section of Salman’s post to express their grief over the death. Actress Daisy Shah, who has acted with Salman in Race 3 and Jai Ho, mourned the loss of Abdullah.

View this post on Instagram Will always love you my bestie... #restinpeace ❤️ A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy) on Mar 30, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT

Actress Bina Kak, who has shared the screen with Salman in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and God Tussi Great Ho, too remembered Salman's nephew reminiscing that he always addressed her as "Maa/ Amma."

View this post on Instagram

R.I.P Abdullah ,fondly called Abba ..who Always addressed me as Ma /Amma..walking away from our lives ..Stay blessed and smiling where ever you are ..

A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Mar 30, 2020 at 8:57pm PDT

Actress Akanksha Puri wrote, “still can’t believe he is no more ☹️ #gonetoosoon.” Mahie Vij and Rashmi Desai also posted their condolences.

Salman and his family have moved to their Panvel farmhouse to go into isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The family celebrated Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's son Ahil Sharma's 4th birthday at the farmhouse itself.

