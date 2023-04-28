Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan mania takes over the world as the film grosses over 150 crores in the first week
The fans and netizens were quick to praise the film and pointed out how the overarching stardom of Salman Khan had made the fans and audiences happy with his latest film and also how they looked forward to every new film Salman had to offer.
It’s been exactly a week since Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on the big screens, and the film has been having a golden run at the box offices across the world.
Announcing the achievement through social media, the makers thanked the fans for making their film a successful hit in and outside the country.
The fans and netizens were quick to praise the film and pointed out how the overarching stardom of Salman Khan had made the fans and audiences happy with his latest film and also how they looked forward to every new film Salman had to offer.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been critically vital for mass-circuit theatres around the country as the theatres in the hinterland have been dealing with a number of issues post the pandemic, and the Salman Khan film came as a major blessing for their businesses. People have been attending the screenings of the film in really large numbers since its release and there seems to be no change in the quantum of audience footfall to watch the film. Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 on Diwali this year.
Related Articles
A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film released on Eid 2023 and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 records created by Salman Khan starrer in its opening weekend at the box office
After Pathaan & Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to 3rd 100 crore grosser of 2023 at the box office.
How big will Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan open at the box office? Trade expert predicts
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.
Where will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stand among Salman Khan's biggest openers?
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey fame.