It’s been exactly a week since Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on the big screens, and the film has been having a golden run at the box offices across the world.

Announcing the achievement through social media, the makers thanked the fans for making their film a successful hit in and outside the country.

The fans and netizens were quick to praise the film and pointed out how the overarching stardom of Salman Khan had made the fans and audiences happy with his latest film and also how they looked forward to every new film Salman had to offer.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been critically vital for mass-circuit theatres around the country as the theatres in the hinterland have been dealing with a number of issues post the pandemic, and the Salman Khan film came as a major blessing for their businesses. People have been attending the screenings of the film in really large numbers since its release and there seems to be no change in the quantum of audience footfall to watch the film. Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 on Diwali this year.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film released on Eid 2023 and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.

