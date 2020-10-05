Salman Khan resumes shooting for Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai reunited Salman Khan Khan with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani.

Salman Khan on Sunday announced he has resumed shooting for his action-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The 54-year-old actor was shooting for the Prabhu Deva directorial before the lockdown was announced in March.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared a picture from the set, wearing a jacket, with his back facing the camera.

Here is the post

The film, which reunites Khan with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on 22 May.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, two songs and some patchwork of about five days of the movie was yet to be finished.

Khan recently also started shooting for the 14th season of his reality show Bigg Boss. The Colors show, which the actor hosts, went on air Saturday night.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)