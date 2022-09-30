The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards, which brings together the very best of the Indian film industry, is back by popular demand in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in February 2023 to win our hearts all over again! IIFA 2023 will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

The comeback of the 22nd edition of IIFA this year at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul, featured electrifying performances by the finest talent from the Indian film fraternity, leaving us in awe with three memorable, star-studded days with packed venues filled by fans from all around the globe. The three-day awards weekend was attended by more than 350 media from 17 countries across the globe and more than 20,000 people thronged the arena.

Back by popular demand from stakeholders, fans, and media from around the globe, the 23rd edition of IIFA will again be hosted at the world-class Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue in February 2023. The upcoming edition will be filled with even more magic and entertainment as we are set to witness Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and many more in attendance.

India and Abu Dhabi have had strong cultural and commercial ties for many decades. IIFA Weekend & Awards will be a celebration of togetherness and positivity, returning to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and enhancing, strengthening, and building even stronger bonds. IIFA 2023 will be a grand celebration of the best talent in Indian cinema, bringing together global dignitaries, international media, fans, and film enthusiasts worldwide. To present a greater opportunity for long-term impact in tourism, business & trade, and the film production business for the destination.

Noreen Khan, Vice President of IIFA said, “IIFA this year was an amazing experience thanks to the wonderful partners Miral & DCT. Coming back after two years we really worked hard to deliver the very best of live entertainment again. The best part was the entire weekend delivered a positive experience to everyone who witnessed or experienced the event in any way. We have been inundated with unprecedented appreciation and comments of everyone truly have had a wonderful time this year in Abu Dhabi and so we are pleased and excited to bring it all back again but with much more magic to come next year”.

HE Saleh Mohamed Al-Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are honored to once more welcome the IIFA Weekend & Awards to Etihad Arena. With the eyes of the world’s film industry upon us, we have an amazing opportunity to share with the world Abu Dhabi’s exciting nightlife, inspiring cultural experiences, and restorative escapes. The Awards in February can only enhance our reputation as a global centre for top-tier leisure, entertainment, and business events.”

Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing of Miral said, “We were thrilled to see the immediate impact that IIFA presented to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi when we hosted the event last June, which created great engagement around the world. We are excited to be back hosting again this year and to be the first destination to consecutively hold the IIFA Weekend and Awards. We are proud of this partnership, which is already delivering valuable business and tourism opportunities from India to the island. The return of this great event is another testament to Yas Island’s position as a global entertainment and leisure destination as well as an international events hub.”

With excitement increasing all over the world, people can now buy tickets to the biggest awards ceremony spanning over three days at https://www.etihadarena.ae/ en/ from the 30th of September 2022. The price range begins from 100 AED going up to 1500 AED. People can now get an opportunity to buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema at https://www.etihadarena.ae/ en/box-office or you can head to www.yasisland.ae where fans can add all that they need for their visit to Yas Island as a travel package.

Home to magical adventures, awe-inspiring entertainment, three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue, and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else.

