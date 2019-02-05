Salman Khan to reunite with Sooraj Barjatya for upcoming family drama, confirms filmmaker

After working together in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan are set to collaborate once again. Mid-Day reports that while rumours suggest they have an action flick in the pipeline, Barjatya confirmed that the upcoming film will be a family drama.

"I have discussed the primary idea with Salman. It's going to be a family drama, and not an action film. All I can say is that it will have all the necessary ingredients that a Rajshri production has — emotions, drama and a lot of music. It is going to be my most satisfying film," the filmmaker said.

Barjatya is currently involved with Hum Chaar: Friends Bhi Family Hain, which charts the journey of friendship among the now-estranged friends. He said that he intended to pen the script after March and begin filming in 2020. He added that Salman had assured him that he would be ready whenever the script is complete.

He explained that he did not want to venture away from family dramas because it was a genre he was comfortable with. He also said that there were many family stories that still needed to be told.

