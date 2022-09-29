The megastar of Bollywood, Salman Khan is currently busy with Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is set to hit the screens this year in December. While fans loved the new look of the star in the film, the new development of his rumoured project with Rajkumar Gupta has been making noise among the fans.

As per the reports, it is supposed to be an adaptation of a Korean movie. An industry source revealed, “The rights of the film is with the producer Atul Agnihotri and his banner Reel Life Production. They are adapting the film in Hindi. The adaptation will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta who has directed Raid and No One Killed Jessica in the past.” The source further adds “Casting is not yet finalized, even the pre-production is yet to begin.”

Well, the official announcement of this project is yet to be made, but fans have already started sharing their excitement about it on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Coming back to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu, alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Malvika Sharma in prominent roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala and Grandson along with Salman Khan Films, it will hit the screens on 30 December and will be the last big Hindi release of the year.

Following this, Salman Khan will feature in Tiger 3, which also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is directed by Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan helmer Maneesh Sharma.

