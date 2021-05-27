Entertainment

Salman Khan's legal team says Kamaal R Khan has been 'spreading malicious falsehoods' and defaming him and his brand Being Human 'consistently over several months.'

A day after Salman Khan filed a legal complaint against Kamaal R Khan, the Radhe star's legal team has issued a statement clarifying their stance on the same.

The statement, issued in response to Kamaal R Khan, refutes the claim that the complaint was filed over his review of Salman's latest movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. 

"The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human is involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits," reads the statement.

It goes on to claim that Kamaal R Khan has been "spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming" Salman Khan "consistently over several months," in a bid to draw attention to himself.

During the court hearing, Kamaal R Khan's lawyer stated he won't post anything defamatory against the actor until the next hearing.

Kamaal R Khan had tweeted on 26 May that he reviews movies "for fun," adding he won't be reviewing any other movies of the actor henceforth. He has also tweeted the next date of the hearing is on 7 June.

