Salman Khan's legal team says Kamaal R Khan has been 'spreading malicious falsehoods' and defaming him and his brand Being Human 'consistently over several months.'

A day after Salman Khan filed a legal complaint against Kamaal R Khan, the Radhe star's legal team has issued a statement clarifying their stance on the same.

The statement, issued in response to Kamaal R Khan, refutes the claim that the complaint was filed over his review of Salman's latest movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

"The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human is involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits," reads the statement.

It goes on to claim that Kamaal R Khan has been "spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming" Salman Khan "consistently over several months," in a bid to draw attention to himself.

During the court hearing, Kamaal R Khan's lawyer stated he won't post anything defamatory against the actor until the next hearing.

In the defamation suit filed by #SalmanKhan against #KamaalRKhan, statement is made before City Civil Court Mumbai that KRK will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against #SalmanKhan on social media till next date of hearing.@kamaalrkhan @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ajinPfyzpX — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 27, 2021

Kamaal R Khan had tweeted on 26 May that he reviews movies "for fun," adding he won't be reviewing any other movies of the actor henceforth. He has also tweeted the next date of the hearing is on 7 June.

Check out the tweets here

I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

You all can see hundreds of bad reviews of #Radhe on YouTube but Salman doesn’t have any problem with anyone except #TheBrandKRK! Now it’s proof that #DRKRK is The No.1 Critic in the history of Bollywood. All others are just Chai Cum Paani. Stars don’t care about their reviews. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 27, 2021