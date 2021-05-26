As per the notice, Salman Khan's legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge at Mumbai civil court tomorrow.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter's review of the just-released Hindi film Radhe.

A legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal Khan by the legal team of the superstar, who has played the lead role in the film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, on Monday.

Kamaal Khan acknowledged the development. He tweeted, "Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe's review!"

Check out the tweet here

I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

As per the notice, Salman Khan's legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

Recently, an FIR was registered against three individual users of WhatsApp and Facebook in connection with a pirated version of the movie finding its way on social media platforms. According to a complaint, the movie was leaked on social media platforms and messaging apps hours after its official release last week.

The complaint was filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, the film's producer, at the central cyber police station in Mumbai after the pirated version of the movie started doing the rounds on various online platforms.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Copyright Act.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhu Deva stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)