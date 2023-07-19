Bigg Boss OTT 2: Host Salman Khan clears the air on quitting show, calls it 'an extension of his life'

Certain things become an indistinguishable part of people’s identities. Just like the highly controversial drama reality show, Bigg Boss, which is known largely for superstar Salman Khan’s appearance as host. Celebrities like Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, and director Karan Johar took the mic to be the show’s presenters in the past. However, no one could take the Dabangg star’s place. Now, with Bigg Boss OTT 2 in full swing, the rumours were ripe with the actor quitting the show in-between. The news gained traction after the actor was telecast live during the show while holding a cigarette between his fingers.

Not just this, Twitter users also slammed him for using the F-word on national television. The incident unfolded after Salman warned comedian and now ex-contestant Cyrus Broacha about regretting the missed opportunity provided to him by the Bigg Boss platform.

Further adding to the speculations, the latest Weekend ka Vaar saw comedians Bharti Singh and Abhishek Krushna as hosts after Salman Khan was unavailable. But to clear the air around his exit, Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ had earlier declared in one of the episodes associated with the show’s opening. In addition, a report by The Times of India cited sources close to the show for dismissing rumours about his exit.

“An extension of life.”

During the launch of the show’s OTT version, Salman Khan made it clear what the reality show meant to him. Calling it an extension of his life, the show host added, “Bigg Boss is an emotion for me; I always say mai attachment se door rehta hoon but Bigg Boss is different! I have hosted it for so many years that it feels like an extension of my life!”

The drama-based reality show Bigg Boss is the Indian version of the Dutch reality show, Big Brother. Originally started in Hindi, it has since been extended into six other languages spoken in the Indian subcontinent. These languages include Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

He first joined as a host in 2010, during the show’s fourth season where Shweta Tiwari emerged as the winner. Since then, he has presented Bigg Boss for 13 seasons and is the current host of the OTT version of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The show premieres on Jio Cinema and Voot.