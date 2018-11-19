Salman Khan resumes shooting in Punjab for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat after recovering from injury

Salman Khan is back on the sets of Bharat following an injury he had reportedly suffered on the sets of the film in Punjab. It was reported that the actor had left the shooting midway and returned to Mumbai for treatment. However, Mid-Day writes that the trip was his weekly visit to film reality show Bigg Boss.

"Salman had hurt his ribs on Thursday while working out in the gym. He was prescribed some painkillers following which he had no complaints. While he did fly down to Mumbai on Friday, it was for his weekly shoot of Bigg Boss. He returned to Phillaur early Sunday morning and resumed filming Bharat. In fact, Salman himself was amused when he heard the rumours," a unit member told the publication. The source added that Khan will continue shooting in Punjab till the end of December.

Producer Atul Agnihotri had also shared a video from the sets, indicating that the actor has resumed shooting for the film again.

Recently, Khan had shared a still from the film, which featured him along with Katrina Kaif on Wagah border.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will release on Eid 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2018 14:59 PM