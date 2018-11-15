You are here:

Salman Khan shares new still from Bharat; Kedarnath song 'Sweetheart' released: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Amitabh Bachchan sends a handwritten note to Neena Gupta

Amitabh Bachchan sent a handwritten note of appreciation along with a bouquet of flowers to Neena Gupta for her work in Badhaai Ho. Gupta shared the photos along with a sentimental caption. Badhaai Ho also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

Salman Khan shares new still from Bharat

View this post on Instagram @bharat_thefilm @aliabbaszafar @katrinakaif @dishapatani @whosunilgrover @atulreellife A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Nov 14, 2018 at 8:13pm PST

Salman Khan and the Bharat team have been shooting the current schedule in Punjab. Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the Wagah Border. Khan is seen wearing a suit while Katrina Kaif is in a saree, shawl and wavy hair. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will release on Eid 2019.

Kartik Aryan celebrates Children's Day

View this post on Instagram

Had a wonderful time reliving childhood with these amazing kids Happy children’s Day ❤️❤️

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Nov 14, 2018 at 9:36am PST

Kartik Aryan celebrated Children's Day with kids from Smile Foundation.

Kedarnath song 'Sweetheart' released



The second song from upcoming film Kedarnath was released today. Sung by Dev Negi, the song has been composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Jack Dorsey meets AR Rahman

Scope with a special guest ! https://t.co/zyDw5b1Tu2 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 15, 2018



After meeting Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with composer AR Rahman. Rahman posted a photo with Dorsey and wrote: "Had an inspiring meeting with Jack.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 17:59 PM