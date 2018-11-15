You are here:

Salman Khan shares new still from Bharat; Kedarnath song 'Sweetheart' released: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

November 15, 2018 17:59:21 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Amitabh Bachchan sends a handwritten note to Neena Gupta


View this post on Instagram

Aapse ye patr aur pushp pa ke ankhen khushi se bhar aaeen thank u so much @amitabhbachchan sir #BadhaaiHo

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Amitabh Bachchan sent a handwritten note of appreciation along with a bouquet of flowers to Neena Gupta for her work in Badhaai Ho. Gupta shared the photos along with a sentimental caption. Badhaai Ho also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

Salman Khan shares new still from Bharat

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@bharat_thefilm @aliabbaszafar @katrinakaif @dishapatani @whosunilgrover @atulreellife A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Salman Khan and the Bharat team have been shooting the current schedule in Punjab. Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the Wagah Border. Khan is seen wearing a suit while Katrina Kaif is in a saree, shawl and wavy hair. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will release on Eid 2019.

Kartik Aryan celebrates Children's Day

View this post on Instagram

Had a wonderful time reliving childhood with these amazing kids Happy children’s Day ❤️❤️

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Kartik Aryan celebrated Children's Day with kids from Smile Foundation.

Kedarnath song 'Sweetheart' released


The second song from upcoming film Kedarnath was released today. Sung by Dev Negi, the song has been composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Jack Dorsey meets AR Rahman


After meeting Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with composer AR Rahman. Rahman posted a photo with Dorsey and wrote: "Had an inspiring meeting with Jack.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 17:59 PM

tags: Abhishek Kapoor , Amitabh Bachchan , AR Rahman , Badhaai Ho , Bharat , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Jack Dorsey , Kartik Aaryan , Katrina Kaif , Kedarnath , Neena Gupta , Salman Khan , Sara Ali Khan , social media stalker's guide , SocialMediaStalkersGuide , Sushant Singh Rajput

also see

Karan Johar apologises for hurting Northeast sentiments; Prince Charles turns 70: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Karan Johar apologises for hurting Northeast sentiments; Prince Charles turns 70: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Kedarnath first song 'Namo Namo' is a devotional track featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Mansoor

Kedarnath first song 'Namo Namo' is a devotional track featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Mansoor

Kedarnath trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput fight the odds to survive a natural calamity

Kedarnath trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput fight the odds to survive a natural calamity