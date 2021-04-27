Radhe actors SalmanKhan and Disha Patani feature in the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's song 'Seeti Maar.'

Salman Khan recently shared the reinvented version of Allu Arjun's song 'Seeti Maar' from 2017 Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham.

Khan praised the actor's performance in the original music video of the track. Allu Arjun thanked Khan and also wished him luck for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing in cinemas on 13 May.

Here is their exchange

Thank you soo much Salman garu . It’s a pleasure to receive a compliment from you . It’s such a sweet gesture. Looking forward for the RADHE magic on screens with fans doing SEETI MAAR for you . Thank you for your love . 🖤AA — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 26, 2021

The original 'Seeti Maar', an energetic dance number, was picturised on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. While the Hindi version features Khan with Disha Patani. Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), has composed both tracks.

Shabbir Ahmed has written the Hindi lyrics, while Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur have lent their voices. Since the song's release, it has clocked in over 2 crore views on YouTube.

Radhe marks Khan's third collaboration with director Prabhu Deva. The action film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Besides hitting screens on 13 May, the film will also be available on ZEEPlex and DTH operators.