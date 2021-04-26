The Radhe song is a rehashed version of the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde original, also called Seeti Maar, from their film, Duvvada Jagannadham.

The makers of Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have finally released the much-awaited first song 'Seeti Maar' Monday, 26 April. Just a few days ago, both the actors had shared individual posters of the song announcing its release date.

The song is a remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's hit song 'Seeti Maar' from Duvvada Jagannadham. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Khan shared the song with fans and also penned down a special ‘thank you’ note for Arjun.

Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun#SeetiMaar https://t.co/St8cWOmNKX — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 26, 2021

Featuring Khan and Patani, the song is composed by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. In the video, the duo delivers a stellar performance and steals the show with their killer moves. Choreographed by Jani, the song is crooned by Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe is scheduled to release on 13 May on the occasion of Eid. The movie will release simultaneously in over 40 countries in theatres and ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

The film also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.